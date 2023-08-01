ENFIELD — It appears the final round of the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Golf Championship will be bereft of drama.
Cochecho Country Club’s Carys Fennessy shot a 1-over-par 73 Tuesday and will carry a 13-stoke lead into today’s final round at Montcalm Golf Club.
Fennessy opened the tournament by shooting a 4-under-par 68 Monday — her round included seven birdies — and had an eight-shot lead entering the second round.
Fennessy, who will be a junior at Dover High School, said despite her large lead, she plans to remain aggressive today.
“I think when I play defensive, I start to overthink and I become almost too conservative, so I think I’ll still attack pins when they’re there,” she said. “You don’t want to be looking over your shoulder the whole time, but you also want to know what’s behind you.
“I started off with a bogey on No. 10 (in Monday’s first round), so I wasn’t really expecting under par from there. My practice round went relatively well, and the course length is pretty short for me, so it’s just having a good wedge game and putting myself in good position from inside 130 yards.
“I’ve definitely gotten better and longer off the tee, and I think this course suits my eye off the tee — that’s a big part of it (scoring well).”
Portsmouth resident Amy Dickison, a member at Breakfast Hill Golf Club, is alone in second with a two-day total of 154. Dickinson followed up a 76 Monday with a 78 Tuesday.
Dickison played with Fennessy in each of the first two rounds.
“(Monday) it seemed like any putt she had inside 10 feet went in,” Dickison said. “(Tuesday) she just didn’t make as many putts. She hits the ball great.
“She’s just so steady,” Dickison continued. “She’s long, and her short game ... she’s the whole package. Great putter, bombs the ball and if she makes a mistake she recovers. She’s just a wonderful person to play with.”
Hoodkroft Country Club’s Julianna Megan is at third with a two-day total of 155 (79-75). Megan, a Hooksett resident who will be a freshman on the Holy Cross golf team in the fall, beat June Doerr in a sudden-death playoff to win last year’s Women’s Am.
Eva Gonzales (Youth on Course) is fourth at 158. Like Fennessy, Gonzales shot a 73 Tuesday.
Delaney Nadeau (Cochecho) and Kat Bordeau (Hanover Country Club Online) are tied for fifth at 159.
Fennessy is playing in the Women’s Am for the fourth time. She came in third — her best finish in this event — at the 2021 Woman’s Am played at Laconia Country Club.