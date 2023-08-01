2021 Junior Girls Championship

Carys Fennessy hits from the fairway during recent competition.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

ENFIELD — It appears the final round of the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Golf Championship will be bereft of drama.

Cochecho Country Club’s Carys Fennessy shot a 1-over-par 73 Tuesday and will carry a 13-stoke lead into today’s final round at Montcalm Golf Club.