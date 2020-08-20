Harris English, Kevin Streelman, Australia's Cameron Davis and Russell Henley shot 7-under-par rounds of 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at The Northern Trust, the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Taking advantage of an early tee time and calmer winds, English posted seven birdies and an eagle at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., to take the clubhouse lead. Scores remained low throughout the day, however, and Davis and Streelman equaled English later in the day.
Henley, playing in the third-to-last group, came out of nowhere to join the lead with a blistering finish. After birdieing 15 and 17, his second shot from 215 yards at the par-5 18th caught the front edge of the green, rolled down toward the hole and passed within a foot of the cup before settling 20 inches away.
"It was right where I wanted to hit it," Henley said. .".. I think I landed it a foot on, so that was really nice. That's a tricky hole or tricky second shot in there when you hit the fairway. And I've hit also a lot of bad shots on that hole, too, so it was nice to hit one to a foot and get in with a 3."
Davis and England's Tommy Fleetwood actually reached 8 under playing in the fourth-to-last group of the day along with Jason Kokrak. Davis bogeyed his 17th hole, while Fleetwood was 3 over in his final two holes.
The quartet leads by one shot over a group of seven players that includes two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff and Colombia's Sebastian Munoz.
A group four shots off the lead includes FedEx Cup leader Justin Thomas, former Masters champion Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods. World No. 1 Jon Rahm is another shot back at 2 under along with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.
The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings qualified for The Northern Trust, which is the only playoff event to include a 36-hole cult. The top 70 players after Sunday will advance to the BMW Championship. From there, the top 30 will earn a spot in the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.
"I've got to get to Atlanta first," said Woods, who entered the week at No. 49. "I'm not in. The top 30 guys who do qualify for East Lake, they're going to play a hefty load here. So whoever those 30 guys are."