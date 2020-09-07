MANCHESTER — Former Southern New Hampshire University star Austin Fox shot an even-par 72 Monday at Intervale Country Club to finish with a three-day total of 212 and win the Manchester City Golf Championship by seven strokes.
On the women’s side, Intervale’s Johnna Lorry shot a 79 on her home course on Sunday to finish with a two-day total of 156 to win the championship for the fourth straight year.
Fox, who had a blistering 5-under-par 65 on his home Derryfield Country Club course on Sunday on the heels of his opening-round 75, held off Derryfield’s Kyle Badger (219) and Matthew Burroughs (220) and David Larrivee of Manchester Country Club (220) to capture the title.
Fox was two strokes up on Badger at the start of Monday’s final round but his steady play kept Badger at bay throughout the day. Patrick Mahan, also of Derryfield CC, was the only golfer to top Fox’s 72, shooting a 2-under 70. Mahan finished seventh at 74-79-70—223.
Scott Underhill of Manchester finished fifth at 221 while Manchester CC’s Ryan Cowette was sixth at 222. Defending champion Jake Nutter of Intervale was one of three golfers to finish at 223.
Derryfield CC’s Dan Arvanitis shot a final-round 75 and won the senior title, finishing at 77-75-75—227. It was Arvanitis’ 10th senior title. He has also won the city championship 14 times.
Three-time winner Dave Sherborne fired a 2-under-par 69 at Manchester Country Club to hold the lead after Saturday’s first round. Nutter and Jim Conley of Derryfield were three strokes back at 72, with Underhill, Cowette and Intervale’s Barry Hammer four back at 73.
Fox, though, seized the lead after 36 holes after his 65 on Sunday, giving him a two-day total of 140 and a two-stroke edge over Badger, who was at 75-67—142. But Cowette (73-71—144), Larrivee (74-71—145), Mahan (74-79—145) and Nutter (72-74—146) weren’t far off the pace.
Elliot Wallace of Manchester CC shot a 76-82-83--241 to win his second straight junior championship while Ted Foster had a three-round total of 222 (75-74-73) to capture the super senior crown.
In the ladies’ championship, Lorry’s 79 was two strokes better than Nashua North High School student Eva Gonzales, also of Intervale, who shot a 77-81—158 to finish second.
Lorry joined an elite group of women, including Louise Billy (13 titles), Andrea Morrell (five) and Tara Watt (five), who have won the tournament at least four times.
Derryfield’s Lynne Heymans won the women’s senior title, shooting 84-89—173.