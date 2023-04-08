The Masters

Fred Couples hits his approach on the first hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday.

 REUTERS

Thirty-one years after his 1992 championship at Augusta, Fred Couples became the oldest player ever to make the cut at the Masters at 63.

Couples entered the third round at 1 over par after following his opening-round score of 71 with a 74 on Saturday morning at Augusta National Golf Club.