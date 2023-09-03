Sept 3 (Reuters) - Swede Ludvig Aberg struck a six-under-par 64 to earn a two-shot victory at the European Masters on Sunday, while Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre claimed the final two automatic qualification spots on Team Europe for this month's Ryder Cup.

Aberg, 23, had a stretch of four straight birdies from the 14th as he claimed his maiden title on the circuit in only his second DP World Tour event as a professional.