With three inches of rain having fallen at Manchester Country Club Thursday, optimal playing conditions for the 87th New Hampshire Open Championship were hard to come by.
But Chris Crawford, who held a share of the lead with Hooksett's Rich Berberian after 36 holes, made the most of a tough situation.
The Bensalem, Penn., resident shot a 1-over-par 72 on Friday for a 54-hole total of 207 (-7) to win the championship and the $10,000 prize.
“All I could do was just play the best that I can," Crawford told the New Hampshire Golf Association website. "I felt good about (Thursday's) round so I just didn’t really think about it. I figured if I played OK today might go OK.”
Because of the damp conditions, all of the 40 players who made the cut had to walk the course Friday.
Berberian remained within striking distance through the first nine holes but ran into trouble on the back nine. A flurry of bogeys proved to be too much to overcome and Berberian had to settle for a tie for 10th place.
Shawn Warren of Falmouth, Maine, was second at 207 while Matthew Campbell of Clifton Park, N.Y., Mark Brown of Oyster Bay, N.Y., and John Felitto of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., tied for third at 208. Paul Park of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., James Hervol of Hopkinton, Mass., Jay Card of Shelter Island, N.Y., and Ross Pringle of Titusville, Penn., tied for sixth at 209.
Berberian tied for 10th with Greg Gionfriddo of New Boston and Hunter Howell of Odesa, Fla., at 210.
Ryan Zetterholm of Dover was the top amateur finisher at 216, topping Ryan Cowette of Bedford (217), Mac Webster of Melvin Village (218), Ryan Quinn of North Hampton (218) and Jack Pepin of Plaistow (219).
Other New Hampshire golfers included Mike Martell of New Ipswich (T18, 215), Ryan Moseley of Bedford (216), Brendan Hunter of Nashua (216), and Matthew Arvinitis of Hooksett (217).