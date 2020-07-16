The team of Will Huang and Bryce Zimmerman took a one-stroke lead after the first round of the New Hampshire Four Ball Championship Thursday at Keen Country Club.
Huang and Zimmerman shot a 9-under-par 63. Right behind is the duo of Jim Cilley and Mike Mahan at 64.
The final round of the tourney gets underway Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Inglis-Reid, Hamilton tops among women
The team of Mindy Inglis-Reid and Beth Hamilton finished Thursday with a 2-under-par 70 to lead the NHGA Women’s Team Championship at Keene CC.
Paige Macleay and Beth Gutteridge were two strokes off the pace.
The final round begins Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Finau leads Memorial; Tiger 5 strokes back
Tony Finau took advantage of slightly calmer afternoon winds on Thursday to claim a one-shot lead with a 6-under-par 66 during the first round of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
Ryan Palmer birdied three of his final five holes to close with a 67 and is one shot back.
Another shot off the pace are Gary Woodland and Brendan Steele, who posted the low round of the morning wave when winds were whipping across Muirfield Village Golf Club.
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy put himself squarely in contention with a 2-under 70. He was in the marquee group of the day with Tiger Woods (1 under) and Brooks Koepka (even par)
Woods, competing in his first PGA Tour event since February, birdied his first hole of the day. He reached 2 under before a pair of bogeys halted his fast start. Woods did finish with a birdie on the 18th hole and will play in the morning wave on Friday.
“Well, it’s been a while since I’ve played,” Woods said. “Got off to almost an ideal start and got a feel for the round early. I just didn’t make anything today. I had looks at birdies, but I really didn’t make much.”