Mathew Gover of Atkinson Country Club watches his chip shot on the 16th hole during Tuesday’s second day of the State Am at Manchester Country Club in Bedford.

BEDFORD — Mat Gover battled the elements and anxiety to earn medalist honors after the opening two stroke-play rounds of the 120th New Hampshire Amateur Championship at Manchester Country Club.

The Atkinson Resort and Country Club member felt anxious going into Monday but settled into the round early despite playing about the first seven holes in the rain. Gover, 20, finished with a 2-under par 69 and entered Tuesday tied with four other golfers at the top of the leaderboard.