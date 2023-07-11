BEDFORD — Mat Gover battled the elements and anxiety to earn medalist honors after the opening two stroke-play rounds of the 120th New Hampshire Amateur Championship at Manchester Country Club.
The Atkinson Resort and Country Club member felt anxious going into Monday but settled into the round early despite playing about the first seven holes in the rain. Gover, 20, finished with a 2-under par 69 and entered Tuesday tied with four other golfers at the top of the leaderboard.
Gover said he felt pretty good entering Tuesday and that it was nice to have clear skies, but wind was a factor on the course.
“That was definitely the biggest challenge out there,” Gover said of the wind. “The greens picked up a little bit too so you had to play a little bit more break in some spots, things like that.”
Gover, an Atkinson resident, used a strong short game to shoot an even-par 71 on Tuesday, posting birdies on the fifth, ninth and 11th holes and bogeys on the first, seventh and 15th.
“I’m confident going into match play,” Gover said. “I like this track a lot. ... The biggest thing for me is just getting the green speeds down. They got quicker today and I know they’re going to get quicker throughout the week so it’s just adjusting to it.”
Gover edged Passaconaway CC’s Ryan Brown by one stroke for the medalist honor.
Brown, who is from Bedford and is a former Manchester CC member, also shot an even-par second round after posting a 1-under 70 on Monday. Brown was 1-under at the turn on Tuesday after a birdie on No. 9. The Boston resident also birdied the 13th and 18th holes on the back nine.
Brown parred the 10th hole despite having to hit out of a divot, got out of a bunker and sunk a 20-foot putt for par on the 12th and split two trees off the fairway on his approach shot en route to parring the 14th hole.
A triple bogey at No. 17 dashed Brown’s medalist chances.
“I grew up playing here so I know where to hit it, where to leave yourself on the greens and I know a lot of the breaks on them,” Brown said. “The putts weren’t falling but I’m hopeful that they will the next couple days.”
The Golf Club of New England member Will Ducharme shot the lowest round of the day with a 2-under 69. The 19-year-old Stratham resident tied with Farmington CC’s Derek Dinwoodie and Portsmouth CC’s Tommy Either for third place and also won the Ty Abate award in the process.
The Ty Abate award, named after the former Union Leader sportswriter best known for his golf coverage, is given annually to the golfer 19 or under who posts the lowest score in stroke play.
Ducharme birdied the ninth, 11th, 15th and 18th holes and bogeyed the 11th, 16th and 17th. He shot a 3-over 74 in Monday’s opening round.
Laconia CC member Evan Rollins made the cut for match play for the first time in his fifth State Am appearance. The Laconia High School graduate twice previously missed the cut by one stroke.
After a 12-man morning playoff round to determine the final eight spots, the remaining top 64 golfers will open match play today. Among the players in this morning’s “march” will be Concord Country Club’s Bob Mielcarz, 73.
Rollins, 19, played bogey-free golf en route to a 2-under 69 on Monday but bogeyed his first three holes on Tuesday before carding a 5-over 76.
Rollins, who will be a sophomore at Southern New Hampshire University this fall, said approach shots and putting are big parts to playing well at Manchester CC. Entering match play, Rollins said he wants to get back to two-putting on the greens like he did throughout his first stroke-play round.
“You can pretty much hit anything off the tee but then it’s just the approach shots are big because the greens can be tough — there’s a lot of slope,” Rollins said. “You’ve got to be putting in the right spots, definitely.”
Defending State Am champion Brandon Gillis, of Sky Meadow CC, shot a 4-over 75 on Tuesday and a 7-over overall in stroke play.