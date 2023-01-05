Scott Stallings plays golf, but he's no pro - and certainly not good enough to compete at the Masters, one of professional golf's most prestigious tournaments.

And yet, on New Year's Eve, the 60-year-old real estate agent and self-described "casual golfer" received an invitation to play at the four-day tournament in Augusta, Ga., this spring, seemingly giving him a chance to win a coveted green jacket, one of the sport's highest honors.