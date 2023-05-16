The controversial move from the PGA Tour to the upstart LIV Golf League paid off handsomely for Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.

The two golfers ranked Nos. 6 and 7, respectively, on Forbes' annual list of the world's highest-paid athletes. Johnson raked in $107 million and Mickelson $106 million over the past 12 months, almost all of it on the course with little in endorsements.