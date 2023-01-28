Max Homa emerged from a tie for fourth to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes on Saturday in San Diego, his sixth career PGA Tour victory.

Homa fired a 6-under-par 66 on the South Course at Torrey Pines to finish at 13-under 275. Keegan Bradley also closed with a 66 to wind up as runner-up at 277 after beginning the day in ninth.