The Houston Open is moving up a week to make way for the newly rescheduled Masters, which will now be played Nov. 12-15.
The Houston event, run since last year by the Houston Astros, will be held Nov. 5-8.
On Monday, the PGA Tour announced a revamped schedule that calls for play to resume in mid-June, with the PGA Championship set for Aug. 6-9 in San Francisco and the U.S. Open set for Sept. 17-20 in Mamaroneck, N.Y. The Open Championship, which was scheduled for July 16-19 in Sandwich, England, was canceled.
The PGA Tour playoffs are set to tee off Aug. 13-16 with the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.; and also include the Northern Trust, Aug. 20-23 in Norton, Mass.; the BMW Championship, Aug. 27-30 in Olympia Fields, Ill.; and the Tour Championship, Sept. 4-7 in Atlanta.