Seventeen-year-old Will Huang shot a 2-under-par 68 and pulled into a second-place tie Wednesday at the New England Amateur at the Concord (Mass.) Country Club.
Huang, a Phillips Exeter Academy student, has a two-round total of 139 and stands in a five-way tie for second, two strokes behind leader John Broderick of Dedham, Mass.
Other New Hampshire golfers faring well at the tourney include Nashua Country Club’s Jack Brown, tied for 13th, who shot a 73 on Wednesday after an opening-round 70, and Jake Hollander of The Shattuck, who has posted rounds of 72 and 73 and stands tied for 26th.
The top 40 golfers advanced to today’s scheduled 36-hole final.