Mark Hubbard and Ian Poulter posted 7-under-par 64s to share the lead after the first round of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C., on Thursday.
Both players produced bogey-free rounds in the morning amid ideal scoring conditions at Harbour Town Golf Links, with Poulter making seven birdies.
“Any time you shoot 7 under par around this golf course, it’s obviously a pretty solid day,” said Poulter, a 44-year-old Englishman with three career wins on the U.S.-based PGA Tour. “When I teed off, knowing there was a little bit of rain in the forecast, but the opportunity with no wind, soft conditions, (I got) off to a perfect start. Made three birdies on the front nine, four on the back.
Seven players are tied for third place at 6 under: Michael Thompson, Webb Simpson, Brice Garnett, Ryan Palmer, South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli, Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz.
Jordan Spieth is among a group of six players at 5 under. Daniel Berger, coming off a win at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, posted a 4-under 67 on Thursday.
The biggest surprise Thursday was the struggle of top-ranked Rory McIlroy. After falling out of contention during the final round last Sunday, the Northern Irishman opened with a 1-over 72 on Thursday. McIlroy started on the back nine and made his turn in 3-over 38 before rolling in a pair of birdies over his final five holes.