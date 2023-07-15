State Amateur Golf Championship
Jack Pepin of Atkinson Resort & Country Club follows his tee shot as his opponent Rob Henley of Lake Sunapee Country Club watches during the championship round of the State Amateur at Manchester Country Club in Bedford on Saturday. Pepin was crowned champion after beating Henley in 37 holes.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

BEDFORD — The 18th hole at Manchester Country Club may not have had any significance to Jack Pepin when this week’s New Hampshire Amateur Championship began, but it’s now a hole that will likely be permanently etched in his memory.

Pepin, a member at Atkinson Resort and Country Club, twice made birdie on the par-4 18th hole to advance during match play Friday, but saved what may have been his best work on No. 18 for Saturday’s championship match.