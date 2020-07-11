NASHUA -- From the event’s first day it seemed like the 117th New Hampshire Golf Association’s Amateur Championship was James Pleat’s to lose.
Pleat opened the tournament by shooting a 6-under-par 65 at Nashua Country Club -- his home course -- and followed that up with a 64 that made him the tournament’s medalist. He then dispatched six golfers head-to-head in match play to claim his first State Am title.
The crowning moment came Saturday, when Pleat beat Windham’s Country Club’s Cam Sheedy 2 and 1 in what was scheduled as a 36-hole championship match.
Pleat, 29, wrapped up the match on the 35th hole when he made a two-foot putt for par on No. 17 after Sheedy missed a four-foot par putt that would have extended the match.
“Not my best putting day,” Sheedy said.
Pleat’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather also won the State Am. Pleat said winning this event had extra meaning for him and his family.
“It means everything, honestly,” Pleat said. “I’ve been watching this tournament since I could walk and as soon as I knew about the family history I wanted to get my name on the trophy with my relatives. As I got better and older and went through the ups and downs the game throws at you I knew I had the game to win it. Just needed to piece it together for a week. It’s special to do it on this course.”
Pleat had a 2-up lead after 18 holes and his victory seemed secure when he was 4-up with five holes to play, but Sheedy won No. 14, No. 15 and No. 16 to trim Pleat’s lead to 1-up. Then he missed a four-foot putt for par on No. 17, which left the door open for Pleat.
“I failed to shut the door fully,” Pleat said. “You have to expect that from a player like Cam when he gets hot with the putter. He’s a great putter and made a lot of birdies this week. He made a great comeback near the end.”
Pleat’s father, Phil Pleat, won the State Am three times and caddied for his son Saturday.
“It was comforting to have him there reading putts,” James Pleat said. “It’s good to have the dialogue too. Calms the nerves a little.”
Sheedy, a 20-year-old Bishop Guertin High School graduate who lives in Pepperell, Mass., was playing in the New Hampshire State Am for the first time. He eliminated Phil Pleat in the Round of 16 en route to the final.
“I didn’t have any goals coming in,” Sheedy said. “I just figured if I played well I’d get the week off from work and I’d get to play an insanely nice golf course. Not much more you can ask for. It was a blast.”
Sheedy said the course was set up much tougher Saturday than it was earlier in the week.
“It definitely took me out of my comfort zone,” he said. “All my matches this week I was making six to eight birdies per round. Today it was just make pars, put it in the center of the green and that’s not the way I like to play.”
James Pleat took a lead he wouldn’t relinquish when he went 1-up with a par on the par-3 14th hole in the morning round.
“This tournament has been a family affair in more ways than one,” James Pleat said. “This really is a dream come true. When my dad won this tournament here in 1997 I went out to give him a hug. It was a little bit of role reversal this time.”