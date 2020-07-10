James Pleat will look to extend his family's success at the New Hampshire Amateur Championship when he tees off against Cam Sheedy today in the tournament's 36-hole final at Pleat's home course, the Nashua Country Club.
Pleat's father, Phil, has won the tournament three times and his grandfather, Thomas J. Leonard, claimed eight State Am titles. James Pleat has been the tourney medalist three times, including this year, but has never reached the final.
In Friday's play, James Pleat, with his dad caddying for him, defeated Ryan Kohler of Hooper Golf Course 1-up in the quarterfinals, then topped Damon Salo of The Shattuck, 4 and 3.
Meanwhile, Sheedy, of Windham Country Club, defeated Jack Brown of Nashua CC, 5 and 4, then got past Harvin Groft of The Oaks, 3 and 2.
In the other quarterfinal matches, Groft beat Will Huang of The Golf Club of New England, 1-up, and Salo defeated Ryan Brown of Manchester Country Club in 19 holes.
James Pleat said on Friday that he's quite aware he's playing today to extend a legacy, but he tries not to think about it too much.
"That's something that's been on my mind for a while, not just during this tournament. During the match, you can't attention to that stuff. You just have to play your game and take it one shot at a time."
Sheedy beat two former tournament champs -- Phil Pleat and Concord's Bob Mielcarz -- on his path to this year's final. After his matches on Friday, he talked about how well he has putted. "All that stuff goes back to how hard I’ve been working and practicing for this. I’ve made a lot of sacrifices for tournaments.”
The final is scheduled to begin today at 7:30 a.m.