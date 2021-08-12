Laconia Country Club’s Jim Cilley was the only golfer to break par in Thursday’s sweltering heat and captured the NHGA Stroke Play championship at Keene Country Club.
Cilley shot a 71 on Thursday and finished at 1-over-par 217 for the three-day tournament, three strokes better than runner-up Craig Steckowych of Portsmouth CC.
Derryfield CC’s Austin Fox took third at 221. Second-round leader Cam Sheedy, who fired a 68 on Wednesday — the low score for any round in the tournament — carded a 79 on Thursday and finished in a tie for fourth at 223 with Derryfield’s Dan Arvanitis and Joe Bowker of Pembroke Pines.
The crown was Cilley’s fourth on the NHGA circuit and first since taking the 2011 New Hampshire Amateur title.
“Cam made a couple mistakes early in the round and kind of allowed me to get into the lead,” Cilley told the NHGA. “I looked at the scoreboard that was going around and it didn’t look like anyone else was doing too much, so I just kept trying to make pars and grind it out and play.”
Cilley carded three bogeys and four birdies to go with 11 pars. His birdies came on holes No. 5, 8,9 and 10.
“I had a nice stretch around the middle part of the round and when I was doing that it looked like a couple bogeys were being made by the guys that were chasing me, so I felt like I had a pretty reasonable lead. And I just kept hitting solid golf shots after that.”
The next stop on the NHGA tour is the Mid-Amateur and Senior Team Championships that begin Aug. 22.