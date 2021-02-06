American Dustin Johnson carded a four-under-par 66 in the third round to go 13-under and take a two-shot lead at the Saudi International on Saturday.
Despite a double-bogey on the par-four 13th, Johnson recorded six birdies and leads Frenchman Victor Perez, who had a 66 with four birdies.
Johnson had an opportunity to make amends for the double bogey with an 11-foot eagle putt on the 18th but watched as it missed the cup for the 36-year-old to settle for a birdie.
“It was a good finish,” he said. “I felt like I played really well all day, other than 13, but I didn’t think I hit that bad a shot,” said Johnson, who now has 11 under-par rounds in a row at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club course.
Englishmen Tyrrell Hatton and Andy Sullivan, American Tony Finau and Dane Soren Kjeldsen are tied for third at 10-under overall, while Sergio Garcia made gains with a third round-best 64 to move up to seventh alongside six others.
Johnson, who won the inaugural edition of the event two years ago, on Sunday will be looking to win his ninth title on the European Tour.
Schauffele shuffle
Xander Schauffele had a 7-under 64 on Friday to rocket his way to the halfway point lead of the Waste Management Open in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Schauffele’s card included five birdies and an eagle on the par-5 15th hole. He sits at 12-under 130, one stroke ahead of Keegan Bradley (second-round 65) and Steve Stricker (66), who are tied for second at 11 under after 36 holes.
Sam Burns (68), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (66) and Scottie Scheffler are tied for fourth at 10 under. Scheffler jumped eight spots with his 65.
Nate Lashley sits alone in seventh at 9 under, three strokes back.
Schauffele finished with three birdies in a row on Nos. 12-14.