PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round

Justin Rose celebrates following the continuation of the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

England's Justin Rose found the stop-start nature of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am to his liking, returning to the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links for nine holes on Monday to finish off his first tournament victory since 2019.

Rose completed the tournament at 18-under-par 269 to earn a commanding three-shot victory while taking his first trophy since the Farmers Insurance Open four years ago. While earning his 11th career victory on the PGA Tour, he also became the first European player to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.