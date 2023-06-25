PGA: Travelers Championship - Final Round

Keegan Bradley shares his winner’s trophy with son Cooper, 2, after winning the Travelers Championship on Sunday in Cromwell, Connecticut.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Keegan Bradley built a big enough lead to survive a late stretch of three bogeys over four holes and won the Travelers Championship on Sunday in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Bradley collected his second victory this season and sixth of his career with a 2-under 68 on Sunday, which moved him to 23 under for the tournament at TPC River Highlands. Leading up to the final 18 holes, the 37-year-old had carded rounds of 62, 63 and 64 to go into Sunday with a one-stroke lead.