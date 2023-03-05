Kurt Kitayama overcame a triple bogey and beat out a star-packed field to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

Kitayama recovered to shoot an even-par 72, making a vital birdie at No. 17 and a memorable par at No. 18 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, finishing 9-under 279 to beat Rory McIlroy and Harris English by a single shot.