South Korean Jin-young Ko used a string of late birdies to pull away from the chasing pack and claim a five-shot victory at the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Sunday.
Ko, who began the day one shot back of defending champion and compatriot Sei-young Kim, carded a closing six-under-par 66 that brought her to 18 under on the week at Tiburon Golf Club for her first win of the pandemic-stained season.
"I still can't believe it, that I'm here, and that I won this tournament," said Ko, who only competed in four LPGA events in 2020 after choosing to remain in Korea when the LPGA Tour resumed play in July amid the pandemic.
"Before the tee off I just (thought), OK, 18 holes left and I go home, so just relax and just enjoy, just keep it up."
England's Hannah Green (67) and Kim (72) finished in a share of second place, one shot clear of American Mina Harigae (68).