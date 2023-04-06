The Masters

Spain’s Jon Rahm hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round Thursday at the Masters.

 REUTERS

AUGUSTA, Ga. — LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka used a closing birdie to move into a three-way share of the Masters lead with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland on Thursday while defending champion Scottie Scheffler lurked three shots back.

Koepka, one of 17 LIV Golf players left in the field after Kevin Na withdrew midway through his round, shot a seven-under-par 65 in ideal scoring conditions at humid Augusta National to join Spaniard Rahm and Norway’s Hovland in the lead.