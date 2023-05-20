PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round

Brooks Koepka walks down the eighth fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka led the field with a 4-under-par 66 for the second straight day to take control at the PGA Championship at a rain-drenched Oak Hill Country Club on Saturday.

Koepka carded five birdies and just one bogey on a day when only nine players broke par. The LIV Golf star hammered home a 47-foot birdie putt at No. 17 in order to get to 6-under 204.