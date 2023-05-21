PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round

Brooks Koepka celebrates after winning the PGA Championship on Sunday.

 Adam Cairns/USA Today Sports

ROCHESTER, New York — Brooks Koepka claimed a PGA Championship hat trick and a landmark major win for LIV Golf on Sunday but the day also belonged to Michael Block, a 46-year-old club professional, who capped a golfing fairy tale with a hole-in-one.

Koepka, saying he had learned his lessons from last month’s Masters when he led by two going into the final round before a collapse opened the door for Jon Rahm to grab the Green Jacket, began the day with a one-shot advantage and would not let go.