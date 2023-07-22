Josiah Hakala is the winner of the New Hampshire Junior Championship. Hakala, of Beaver Meadow Golf Course Online, edged Will Miele of Nashua Country Club on the second extra hole to claim the title at Beaver Meadow.
Both Hakala and Miele finished with three-round totals of 216. Miele forced the playoff when he stormed to a 2-under 69 on Friday, tied for the low score of the day.
Nick Nowak (final-round 73) of Amherst Country Club finished one stroke back at 217. Second-round leader Sam Maurice of Youth on Course took fourth place after a final round of 76.
On the girls’ side, Julianna Megan of Hoodkroft Country Club shot a final-round 75 to claim the title. Her three-round total of 231 was one stroke better than Cocheco Country Club’s Teagan Nadeau.
The junior titles were the first for both Hakala and Megan.
NH sweeps Vermont in Lions Cup soccer
Timberlane’s Isabella Keogh notched a hat trick and sister Sophia added two goals in New Hampshire’s 5-2 victory over Vermont in Lions Cup action in Hanover. Sunapee’s Elizabeth Tschudin earned the 12th Player award for New Hampshire.
On the boys’ side of the competition, Nashua South’s Jadiel Bomfin, Londonderry’s Cristian Correa and Exeter’s Sam Henry scored goals to help New Hampshire to a 3-2 victory. Manchester Central defender Prince Ojha was named the Granite State’s MVP.
The Lions Cup games pit recently graduated high school players from both states.The Granite State leads both longstanding series, with the boys holding a 21-14-2 advantage and the girls leading 20-18-10.