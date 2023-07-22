Josiah Hakala is the winner of the New Hampshire Junior Championship. Hakala, of Beaver Meadow Golf Course Online, edged Will Miele of Nashua Country Club on the second extra hole to claim the title at Beaver Meadow.

Both Hakala and Miele finished with three-round totals of 216. Miele forced the playoff when he stormed to a 2-under 69 on Friday, tied for the low score of the day.