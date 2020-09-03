Champions will be recognized in four categories.
Local bragging rights will be on the line during the holiday weekend when the Manchester Men’s and Women’s City Golf Championships are held at three local courses.
The women’s tournament begins Saturday at Derryfield Country Club. The 36-hole event shifts to Intervale Country Club for Sunday’s final round.
The men’s tournament features 54 holes played over three days. It starts Saturday at Manchester Country Club, moves to Derryfield on Sunday for Round 2 and concludes Monday at Intervale. There will be a cut to the low 40 scores plus ties after the second round.
Manchester resident Jake Nutter won last year’s men’s championship by beating Manchester Country Club’s Ryan Brown in a playoff. Nutter prevailed when he birdied the sixth extra hole at Manchester CC. Both players were at 215 after 54 holes.
“Everyone wants to play well, because you’re playing in front of your fellow golfer friends and your family,” Nutter said. “It’s like your club championship, but for the city, and everyone wants to win their club championship. Everyone wants to be the best in the city.”
The men’s championship was first played in 1958 and will recognize a champion in four divisions:
— Junior Division (18 and under)
— Senior Division (55 and older)
— Super Senior Division (65 and older)
— Championship Division (Open to all players except Super Seniors).
All entrants in the men’s championship must either be a legal Manchester resident, or a member in good standing at one of the three host clubs. In addition to Manchester residents, the women’s championship is open to those who live in Auburn, Bedford, Goffstown, Hooksett, Litchfield and Londonderry, or golfers who hold a membership at Candia Woods Golf Links, Countryside Golf Club, Derryfield CC, Hidden Creek Golf Course, Intervale CC, Londonderry CC, Manchester CC, Passaconaway CC or Stonebridge CC.
Intervale’s Johnna Lorry has won the last three women’s championships. The women’s event also has a senior division for those 60 or older.
Nutter, who played golf at Southern New Hampshire University, also won the men’s city championship in 2009. Derryfield’s Dan Arvanitis, a 12-time winner of this event, finished third last year at 217.
Nutter, 27, joined Concord CC this year, but didn’t play much tournament golf during the summer. He made the cut at the State Am, but lost to Arvanitis in the first round. “The normal rounds I play it’s been OK, but I played terrible in the State Am,” Nutter said. “Not that Danny’s a slouch — he still plays well — but I played terrible against him. It wasn’t much of a match.”
Nutter, 27, said there are at least eight golfers capable of winning this year’s men’s championship. Arvanitis, Austin Fox, Matt Burroughs, Dave Larrivee, Kyle Badger, Brendan Leveille and Ryan Brown are among the contenders he mentioned.
“It is a fun tournament and people really enjoy themselves, but there’s also a great desire to want to win it,” Nutter said. “It’s a very competitive group of players. Everybody (in the top group) can kind of beat everybody, which makes it super-competitive and keeps the interest high because everyone feels like they have a chance to win.”
