Beaver Meadow’s Mark Stevens was hotter than the weather on Wednesday, firing a bogey-free 6-under-par 66 to take the first-round lead at the New Hampshire Golf Association Stroke Play Championship at Montcalm Golf Club in Enfield.
Carter Country Club’s Pat Pelletier stands in second place after a 70 in the three-day, 54-hole tournament. Four golfers are tied for third with 71s: Derryfield’s Dan Arvanitis, Eastman Golf Links’ Stephen Goodridge, Beaver Meadow’s Jim Cilley and Portsmouth Country Club’s Eric Evans.