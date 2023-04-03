The Masters

Dustin Johnson plays out from the bunker on the 10th hole during a practice round on Monday at the Masters.

 REUTERS

LIV golfers aren’t forgetting their new league as they play at the Masters this week.

In fact, several of the 18 members of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league competing in the Masters showed up at August National Golf Club on Monday wearing the apparel from their LIV teams.