Golf: LIV Golf Tucson - First Round

Brooks Koepka chips onto the green of the during the first round of the LIV Golf event outside Tucson, Arizona, earlier this month.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The 2023 Masters will have an extra layer of intrigue with 18 LIV Golf players in next week’s field.

It’s the first Masters since the Saudi-backed league lured numerous marquee names away from the PGA Tour, and the players themselves have differing expectations about the reception they will receive at Augusta National.