After his two chief competitors missed must-have putts at the 72nd hole, Taylor Moore was the last man standing at the Valspar Championship and won his first PGA Tour title on Sunday in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Moore shot a 4-under 67 in the final round to finish at 10-under 274. He beat Adam Schenk (70 Sunday) by one shot and Jordan Spieth (70) and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood (70) by two.