Nashua Country Club’s Jack Brown shot an even-par 70 and stands in an eight-way tie for sixth, four strokes back of the leader, after Tuesday’s first round of the New England Amateur at the Concord (Mass.) Country Club.
Brown was tops among New Hampshire golfers, and was followed closely by Phillips Exeter Academy student Will Huang, who fired a 71. Other Granite State notables included Jake Hollander of The Shattuck (72), Josh Farmer of Stonebridge (73) and Harvin Groft of The Oaks (73).
The stroke-play tournament continues Wednesday with another 18 holes, with the top 40 players advancing to Thursday’s final day of competition, which is 36 holes.