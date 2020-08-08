Five golfers who participated in the New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championship, including fourth-place finisher Eva Gonzales, will compete in the NHWGA Junior Championship this week.
Gonzales, who is an Intervale Country Club of Manchester member, will be joined in the junior championship field by four other girls who participated in last week’s NHWGA State Am: sisters Delaney and Teagan Nadeau (The Oaks Golf Link), Julianna Megan (Hoodkroft CC) and Natalie Morhun (Hanover CC).
Defending junior champion and Cochecho CC member Carys Fennessey is also scheduled to compete. As a 12-year-old, she won the title last year at Intervale with a 2-under 71.
The NHWGA Junior Championship is scheduled for Thursday at Amherst CC.
Gonzales, a soon-to-be sophomore at Nashua High School North, shot a 12-over 228 score over the 54-hole stroke play State Am at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene to earn fourth place in the championship flight. The 15-year-old finished ahead of 16-time State Am champion Dana Harrity, who took fifth with a 13-over 229. Gonzales and Harrity, an Abenaqui CC of Rye member, were in the same playing group during two of the tournament’s three days.
“She has everything that she’s going to need,” Harrity said of Gonzales after the State Am’s final round. “I mean, she’s only going into her sophomore year in high school and she’s already long enough to compete nationally. She is going to get longer — there’s no doubt about it — because she’s going to get stronger.”
Gonzales’ best round of the State Am was her last, posting a 2-over 74 last Thursday. She recorded four birdies and six bogeys and parred the rest of the course in her final round.
“On a course like (Bretwood), she’s longer than me already so she can shoot some really good scores here,” Harrity said. “And when she gets on bigger courses, she’s still good enough to shoot good scores. I was very impressed with her.”
Megan, 15, tied with last year’s junior championship runner-up, Shivani Vora, and Duston CC member Corey Richardson for 12th place in the State Am’s championship flight after each posted a 28-over 244 score. Morhun, 16, finished in 21st place with a 46-over 262.
Morhun captured the girls’ 2017 NHIAA medal flight crown and also plays for the Hanover High School girls’ hockey team.
Delaney Nadeau placed fifth in the State Am’s first flight with a 68-over 284. Her sister, Teagan, took 14th in the first flight after recording a 91-over 307.
Vora, a Portsmouth CC member, will not compete in the junior championship this year.