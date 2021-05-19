Bentley University senior co-captain Tommy Ethier of Nashua shot a 1-over-par during the final 10 holes Wednesday and finished with a final-round 80 to take 39th place in the NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships at PGA National Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Ethier finished with a 75-83-80-238 over the 54-hole tournament.
His only birdie of Wednesday came on the par-five, 525-yard 10th, a hole that he also birdied on Tuesday and eagled on Monday. “Tommy played so well on the back nine, which was so hard,” said coach Mickey Herron. “Wind, water and firm, fast greens, combined with the tough pin positions, led to more high scores today.”
The average score for the third round was 81.40, up more than 2.3 strokes per round from Tuesday, and the average 54-hole score was 239.9.
The medalist was Keegan Bronnenberg of the University of Indianapolis, who won by two strokes with a 76-69-75-220.