YOU CAN FIND plenty of books and articles about how to fix your golf swing, improve your putting stroke or the latest equipment that can take two strokes off of your score, but many golfers also need to upgrade their game when it comes to taking care of the course.
Basic golf course etiquette isn’t limited to letting faster groups play through. It includes doing things during your round that will help keep the course playable and in good shape.
With golfers now flooding New Hampshire courses, here are five things that can be done to keep golf course superintendents happy:
Repair divots.
This includes divots on tees and fairways. No one likes to hit a good drive to the center of the fairway, only to find that the ball has come to rest in an unrepaired divot. Divots with soil still attached can be replaced. Otherwise you can use divot mix, which should be swept smooth so that it’s level with the top of the ground (not the top of the grass).
Don’t play in the sand.
Always enter a bunker on the low side. Going in on the steep side is bad for bunker integrity and could result in a turned ankle … or something worse. Exit the bunker the same way you entered, and make sure your shoes don’t carry sand to the green. Lastly, remember to rake any footprints and other disturbances left in the sand.
Keep your cart on the path.
Used improperly, carts can easily damage the course. Even when parking, keep all four wheels on the path. Adhere to traffic rules by paying attention to signs, stakes and ropes, and avoid abrupt starts, stops and turns. The basic rule to remember is this: The less time the cart is on the turf, the better it is for the grass. Walking, if it’s an option, is always better for the course.
Fix ball marks on the green.
Once you reach the green, you may be eager to line up your putt, but remember to first repair the mark where your ball landed. You may want to fix other ball marks nearby as well. This task can be completed with a tee, but it’s better to use a repair tool. It may also be worthwhile to learn how to repair a ball mark correctly (work around the mark and pull the turf toward the center of where the ball hit).
Take your tee.
Remember to take your tee with you when you leave the tee box. Broken tees should be picked up as well. Often, courses have places to dispose of broken tees so they can be recycled. A tee box littered with broken tees slows down those who do course maintenance.
Grimbilas is all-region
Strafford resident Nicholas Grimbilas, a member of the Endicott College golf team, has been named to the NCAA Division III PING All-Region team for Region 1. Grimbilas is one of 15 golfers selected from Region I, and became the third golfer in the program’s history to receive PING All-Region honors.
Earlier this year, Grimbilas was named to the Commonwealth Coast Conference’s First Team for the second straight year after he averaged a team-best 76.1 strokes per round in seven events (11 rounds) before NCAA Division III Championship play.
Grimbilas, a junior, was named CCC Golfer of the Week twice last season. He earned one medalist honor and finished as the runner-up at the CCC Fall Qualifier with a round of 75. Grimbilas finished last season with two top-five finishes. His low round of the season, a 71, came at the Williams Invitational.
Rules quiz
True or False? In match play, there are only two ways a player can win a match: the player leads the opponent by more holes than are left to be played, or the opponent concedes the match.
Answer: False. A match is won in any of the following circumstances:
— The player leads the opponent by more holes than remain to be played.
— The opponent concedes the match.
— The opponent is disqualified.
Source: USGA Rule 3.2a (3).
Seacoast Amateur set
This year’s Seacoast Amateur Golf Championship will be held June 24-26. This is a three-day, stroke-play event with a cut after the second round. The tournament will be played at the following courses:
Round 1: York (Maine) Golf and Tennis Country Club.
Round 2: The Oaks Golf Club in Somersworth.
Round 3: Wentworth by the Sea in New Castle.
New Hampshire Golf Calendar
June 2: President’s Cup (Beaver Meadow GC)
June 4-5: Players Invitational (Baker Hill Golf Club)
June 6: Stroke Play Series (Rochester CC)
June 7: Spring Fling (Portsmouth CC)
June 9: Tournament Series (Lake Sunapee)
June 12: Mixed Event (Lochmere Golf and CC)
June 13-15: Women’s Tri-States (Campbell Scottish Highlands)
June 16: Junior Tour (Owl’s Nest)
June 17: Mini Series (Intervale)
June 20-22: New England Women’s Am (CC of Vermont)
June 23-25: NH Open Championship (Breakfast Hill)
June 27: Hoodkroft Junior Open (Hoodkroft)
June 30-July 1: Women’s Team Championship (Loudon CC)
July 5: Pick Your Partner (The Oaks Golf Links)
July 7: Junior Tour (Nippo Lake)
July 11-16: NH Amateur Championship (Abenaqui CC).
July 18-20: New England Amateur (Alpine CC)