FORMER New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association president Patti Wildman joined an exclusive club last week when she was given the Ike Grainger Award for her role as a rules official and committee member with the United States Golf Association.
The Grainger Award is presented annually to those with 25 years of USGA service.
“In the last 25 years with the USGA, I have found my passion as a rules official,” Wildman said. “The 25 years that have afforded me access to USGA championships and education have been extremely rewarding. Friends (she’s made) in every corner of the U.S and a few foreign countries is the best reward. Lifelong friendships and unending experiences are memories I cherish.”
Wildman, a Concord resident, has served as a rules official at many USGA championships. She was also a member of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links championship committee and the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur championship committee. In addition to being president of the NHWGA in 1994-95, she is also a past president of the New England Women’s Golf Association. Wildman is currently on the NHGA board of directors and volunteers her time as a rules official at NHGA championships each year.
“Patti is an invaluable part of the golf community in the Granite State,” NHGA president Matt Schmidt said. “While her knowledge and application of the rules are second to none, her rapport with players, commitment to women’s and junior golf and her tireless advocacy for the game are what set her apart.
“We are blessed to have Patti as part of the NHGA and we welcome her contributions for years to come.”
Wildman is the third person from New Hampshire to receive the Grainger Award. C. Richard Williams (1995) and Peter Blaisdell (2015) are the others.
“I’ve been fortunate over the years to have the time to advocate for both women’s and men’s golf,” Wildman said. “Starting with the NHWGA in the ’80s I have had the opportunity to serve in every capacity, and now also with the NHGA.”
This year’s Seacoast Amateur Golf Tournament will be played June 25-27 at the following courses: Abenaqui Country Club (Round 1), Breakfast Hill Golf Club (Round 2) and Portsmouth Country Club (final round). The Seacoast Am features three rounds of stroke play.
Somersworth resident Harvin Groft birdied the final hole to win last year’s tournament.
The Northeast-10 Conference men’s golf championship will be held April 20 at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield, Mass. This year’s tournament will be a one-day, 36-hole event. Southern New Hampshire University, Saint Anselm College and Franklin Pierce University are among the teams that will participate in the tournament, which is open to all teams in the conference this year.
In Friday’s Saint Anselm Invitational, a seven-team tourney that included SNHU and FPU, Assumption took team honors, with Bentley second, FPU third and the Hawks fourth. Nashua’s Tommy Ethier, a senior at Bentley, finished in a tie for second.
The NE-10 women’s golf championship, which is also a one-day, 36-hole event, will take place April 22 at Cold Spring Country Club in Belchertown, Mass. SNHU and Franklin Pierce will be among the teams competing in that event.
A gofundme page has been set up for Todd Becker, the NHGA tournament director who died last month. Becker, who resided in Manchester, attended Manchester West High School and Plymouth State College. He served on Intervale Country Club’s board of directors and was chairman of the Manchester City Golf Committee. He became the NHGA’s tournament director in January.
Becker’s family includes his wife (Janet) and three daughters (Ava, Allison and Ashley). Anyone who would like to contribute and help the Becker family can do so by visiting this link: gofund.me/c5131b75.
The NHGA is seeing volunteers for the 2021 golf season. Those interested can contact the NHGA at 219-0371 or by email: membership@nhgolf.com.
NEW HAMPSHIRE GOLF CALENDAR
April 22: NHWGA Spring meeting (virtual)
April 29: NHGA Stroke Play Series (Campbell Scottish Highlands)
May 1: NHGA Tournament Series (Wentworth by the Sea CC)
May 8: NHGA Mixed Club Team Championship (Derryfield CC)
May 16: NHGA Spring Four Ball
May 17-19: NHGA Match Play (Cochecho CC)
May 18: NHGA Stroke Play Series (Candia Woods GL)
June 1: NHWGA Spring Fling (Owl’s Nest)
June 3: NHGA Tournament Series (Lake Sunapee CC)
June 5-6: NHGA Players Invitational (Baker Hill GC)
June 9-10: NHWGA Women’s Team Championship (Beaver Meadow GC)
June 10: NHGA Four Ball Championship (Owl’s Nest)
June 15: NHGA Stroke Play Series (Pembroke Pines CC)
June 21: Junior Team Championship (TBA)
June 22: NHWGA President’s Cup (Pease GC)
June 23: NHGA State Am qualifier (Breakfast Hill GC)
June 25: Mini Series (Intervale CC)
June 25: NHGA State Am qualifier (Bretwood GC/South)
June 27: NHGA State Am qualifier (Beaver Meadow GC)
June 28: Hoodkroft Junior Open
June 28: NHGA State Am qualifier (Abenaqui CC)
June 28: NHGA State Am qualifier (Maplewood GC)
June 28-30: New England Women’s Amateur (Agawam Hunt/East Providence, R.I.)
June 29: NHGA State Am qualifier (Loudon CC)
June 30: Junior Tour (Owl’s Nest)
July 20-22: New England Amateur (Great River Golf Club/Milford, Conn.)
Aug 15-17: New England Junior Amateur (Val Halla Golf Course/Cumberland, Maine)
Sept. 14-15: New England Senior Amateur (Manchester Country Club/Manchester, Vt.)