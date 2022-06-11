LEBANON HIGH SCHOOL graduate Pat Pelletier is among the top amateur golfers in New Hampshire. His resume proves it.
Pelletier, who played golf for one semester at Southern New Hampshire University before he transferred to the University of Rhode Island, recently won the Players Invitational at Baker Hill Golf Club in Newbury. He also won the Players Invitational in 2010 and 2011.
A former pro, Pelletier won the Rhode Island Open in 2015 before he regained his amateur status. He was the runner-up to Hooksett’s Matt Paradis at the 2018 New Hampshire Amateur Championship, and then had an exceptional run of success in 2019 that led to an exemption for the U.S. Mid-Amateur. He won the New Hampshire Stroke Play championship in 2019 and finished eighth in the New England Amateur later that year.
In an attempt to get to know Pelletier and his golf game better, the Union Leader asked him to answer the following 10 questions:
Q: What’s your favorite golf course in New Hampshire?
A: Baker Hill. The course design and views along with how well the course is maintained makes it my favorite. The greens are always pure and the course is in immaculate shape all the time. You get so many different shots each time you play it, especially when the wind picks up — which it usually does. Just an all-around good test of golf no matter the time of year that you play.
Q: How old were you when you began playing golf?
A: I began playing alongside my dad at a very young age, maybe 7 or 8, but I was lucky enough to have a group of friends that got dropped off every day in the summertime when we were like 10 or 11 years old and that is when I really started playing competitive golf and playing in tournaments.
Q: What’s your best score in a competitive round?
A: I shot 64 (-8) at Canterbury Woods in the New Hampshire Stroke Play Championship a few years ago.
Q: What’s the most memorable shot of your career?
A: In 2015, I won the Rhode Island Open by 1 shot. On the 17th hole, I was tied for the lead in the final group playing alongside a very good player, Michael Welch, who I was tied with. I knew I needed at least a birdie to have a chance. I hit my approach on 17 to 4 feet and made the putt to set up the win.
Q: In your opinion, what’s the strength of your game?
A: My ball striking has always been my biggest strength. Playing in the wind at URI for four years you really learn how to hit every shot and play in all kinds of conditions. You have to hit it solid in the wind or you are going to have a long day on the links.
Q: What part of your game needs the most improvement?
A: Putting. The worst putter on the PGA Tour is still an amazing putter. That’s what separates the great players from the good players, so I am always trying to work on my putting.
Q: What’s in your golf bag? (clubs, ball, shoes, glove)
A: I have played Ping clubs my entire life, but have added a few new ones over the last couple years. I have a PXG driver, Callaway 3 wood, Ping irons, Odyssey putter. I will never use anything but Titleist golf balls, Footjoy golf glove and I have GFORE golf shoes. Best shoes I’ve ever worn.
Q: What club are you most comfortable hitting?
A: Driver. When I’m playing well, my driver is usually the best club in my bag. Normally I try and hit a nice controlled fade off the tee. The courses we play in New England are not usually long, so I do sacrifice a little distance for accuracy.
Q: What’s one tip/swing thought you would recommend to amateur golfers?
A: Don’t over swing. Most amateur golfers don’t realize how straight and how far you can hit by just simply swinging smooth and keeping it short. When you get long and swing too fast, it usually develops into the dreaded over-the-top slice that makes it impossible to play golf.
Q: Other than golf, name something you’re good at?
A: I would say talking (laughs). I definitely can debate with the best of them and talk for hours on end. I am definitely not afraid to voice my opinion when it comes to things I am passionate about.
SNHU’s Arvanitis top coach
Southern New Hampshire University golf coach Matt Arvanitis was named the Northeast-10 Coach of the Year, and SNHU sophomore A.J. Cavotta was selected as the NE-10 Player of the Year. Both awards were announced Thursday. In addition, Plaistow’s Jack Pepin, a freshman at SNHU, earned a spot on the NE-10 All-Conference Second Team.
Arvanitis, a Manchester native who attended Pinkerton Academy, claimed the league’s Coach of the Year award for the second time (2015-16) after guiding the Penmen to seven top-five finishes, including four wins. SNHU placed third at the NE-10 Championship and then finished fifth at the NCAA Atlantic/East Regional Championship. The Penmen had the individual medalist at six of the 10 tournaments they played in this season.
Cavotta, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., became the seventh golfer in the program’s history to be selected as the NE10 Player of the Year and the first since Paradis in 2018-19. Pepin played in 10 events (22 rounds) and had a 73.86 average. He placed in the top five four times, turned in three top-three performances and won the Post Eagles Invitational on Oct. 12.
Saint Anselm’s Drew Semons, of Danvers, Mass., earned NE-10 second-team honors, and James Henry, of Reading, Mass., was named to the third team.
Rules quizQuestion: In match play, Player A and Player B share a motorized golf cart. In searching for Player A’s ball in long grass, the moving cart, with both players in it, accidentally strikes and moves Player A’s ball.
Which one of the four choices is the correct ruling?
1. Player B is penalized one stroke if he or she was driving the cart.
2. Player A is penalized one stroke if he or she was driving the cart.
3. Both players are penalized one stroke.
4. Neither player is penalized.
Correct Answer: There is no penalty regardless of who was driving the cart.
Source: USGA Rule 7.4
State Am qualifying
Qualifying sites and dates for the 119th New Hampshire Amateur Championship:
June 20 (Maplewood GC), June 20 (Canterbury Woods), June 27 (Manchester CC), June 28 (Pease GC) and June 29 (Bretwood GC/South). Registration for these events closes Monday. This year’s State Am will be played July 11-16 at Abenaqui CC in Rye.
FYI: The fourth of the eight events that make up the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be played Sept. 2-4 at The International Golf Club in Bolton, Mass.
New Hampshire golf calendar
June 12: Mixed Event (Lochmere Golf and CC)
June 13-15: Women’s Tri-States (Campbell Scottish Highlands)
June 16: Junior Tour (Owl’s Nest)
June 17: Mini Series (Intervale)
June 20-22: New England Women’s Am (CC of Vermont)
June 23-25: NH Open Championship (Breakfast Hill)
June 27: Hoodkroft Junior Open (Hoodkroft)
June 30-July 1: Women’s Team Championship (Loudon CC)
July 5: Pick Your Partner (The Oaks Golf Links)
July 7: Junior Tour (Nippo Lake)
July 11-16: NH Amateur Championship (Abenaqui CC).
July 18-20: New England Amateur (Alpine CC)
July 26-28: Junior Championship (Country Club of NH)
Aug. 1-3: Women’s State Amateur (Concord CC)
Aug. 17-18: Women’s Mid-Amateur (Derryfield CC)