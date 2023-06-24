NASHUA’S Brandon Gillis finds himself in an uncommon position entering this year’s New Hampshire Golf Association Amateur Championship: He’s in position to win the tournament in back-to-back years.
Repeat champions weren’t that unusual in the State Am’s early years, when the field was smaller than it is now (156 golfers), but since Dick Dion prevailed at Derryfield Country Club in 1959 and Hanover in 1960, winning the State Am in consecutive years has been almost as rare as a pleasant trip to the dentist.
Concord CC’s Bob Mielcarz prevailed from 1977-79; Cochecho CC’s Don Folsom won in 1986 and 1987; Mielcarz finished first in 1995 and 1996; and Nashua CC’s James Pleat was victorious in 2020 and 2021.
This year’s tournament will be played July 10-15 at Manchester Country Club in Bedford.
“I haven’t played a ton (this spring), but for the most part when I have had the chance to get out and play 18 holes my game still feels pretty sharp,” Gillis said. “The ball-striking has been great. It’s just whether or not I get the putter going.
“I know the (Manchester CC) course pretty well. Played there a couple times last year. I love it there.
“Driving the golf ball is really going to be a key factor. Just putting yourself in position to hit your second shot in a good spot. I think it’s going to be a really good, hard test for the State Am.”
Gillis, 24, will be representing Nashua’s Sky Meadow Country Club. He works on the Sky Meadow maintenance staff, which allows him to play golf in the afternoon.
After losing to Pleat in the 2021 championship match, Gillis beat Laconia CC’s Jim Cilley 3 and 1 in last year’s 36-hole final. Cilley was one of three former State Am champions he had to defeat during match play to win the tournament. The others were Pleat and Matt Burroughs (2006).
The tournament format shifts to match play following two days of stroke play.
“I love it (match play),” Gillis said. “I try to control the tempo of the match, and try not to feel momentum swings as much as they can happen to other players. Like brushing off losing one hole and getting right back into it — convincing myself that I still have the momentum, even if the other guy feels like he grabbed the momentum.”
Gillis played on the Wake Forest golf team as a freshman, and then finished his career at the University of Rhode Island.
He was one of 25 golfers named to the Division I Ping Northeast All-Region Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America in May. Gillis had an average score of 71.4 over 30 rounds and posted five top-six finishes during his senior season. He was selected as the Atlantic-10 Golfer of the Week twice as a senior, and four times during his time at URI.
“I tried to take advantage of my last year playing and my light class schedule,” Gillis said. “I think my scoring average was 18th in the country through the fall season and after the first couple events (in the spring) I started to lose the putter a little bit and didn’t finish exactly how I wanted to, but it was a great final year and a good experience for my last year.”
Gillis tuned up for the State Am by playing in the Lowell City Golf Tournament, a three-day, stroke-play event that concluded Saturday.
“I think I’m actually playing better right now than I was last year at this time,” Gillis said. “I’m looking forward to defending.”
Valley Seniors
Results from the Valley Seniors Golf event held a Lake Sunapee:
Top 10 Gross: Jeffery Garland (78), Steve Tullar (84), Jeff Miller (84), Kevin Migliozzi (84), Bob Ashton (85), Dave Johnson (85), Jim Putman (85), Rex Gray (86), Jim Dell (87), David Howell (87).
Ages 55-74 Gross: Garland (78), Tullar (84), Miller (84).
Ages 55-74 Net: Putnam (71), Migliozzi (73), Jim Cook (75).
Ages 75-92 Gross: Ashton (81), Johnson (81), Howell (83)
Ages 75-92 Net: Rex Gray (68), Dave Tullis (70), Kimball Temple (71)
Closest to the pin: Alex Gemmell.
State Am qualifying
Canterbury Woods Country Club’s Matt Moore shot a 3-under-par 69 on his home course to post the low score Monday at the first NHGA State Am qualifier of the year. Moore, who made double bogey on the first hole, was one of four golfers who finished under par, joining Cam Sheedy (71), Scott Underhill (71) and Travis Banga (71). Seventeen golfers in the field qualified for the event. … Ryan Brown and John Duarte each shot a 3-under-par 68 to secure co-medalist honors at the second State Am qualifier held at Passaconaway Country Club on Tuesday. Both golfers are Passaconaway members. Fifteen golfers qualified for the State Am by shooting 75 or better. Nine of those 15 golfers advanced by surviving a playoff that featured 12 players. …
The final round of the Seacoast Amateur Golf Championship will be played today at the Golf Club of New England in Stratham.
Rules question
Question: A player’s ball after a stroke comes to rest against an unattended flagstick in the hole, but no part of the ball is below the surface of the putting green. The player removes the flagstick and the ball moves. Which of the following is correct?
1. If the ball falls into the hole, there is no penalty and the ball is holed.
2. If the ball moves away from the hole, there is no penalty and the ball must be played from where it came to rest.
3. If the ball moves away from the hole, there is no penalty and the ball must be replaced on the lip of the hole.
Answer: If the ball moves away from the hole, there is no penalty and the ball must be replaced on the lip of the hole.
Source: Rule 13.2c
New Hampshire golf calendar
June 25: State Am Qualifier (Beaver Meadow)
June 26: State Am Qualifier (Maplewood)
June 26: Live Free Golf Event (Bretwood)
June 27: Women’s Weekly Combined (Breakfast Hill)
June 28: Women’s Weekly Combined (Blackmount/North Haverhill)
June 28: State Am Qualifier (Breakfast Hill)
June 30: State Am Qualifier (Concord)
July 6-7: Women’s Team Championship (Canterbury Woods)
July 9: Live Free Golf Event (Loudon)
July 10-15: 120th NH Amateur Championship (Manchester)
July 16: Mixed (Loudon)
July 16: Live Free Golf Event (Candia Woods)
July 17: Parent-Child Championship (Stonebridge)
July 18-20: NEGA Amateur (The Woodlands, Falmouth, Maine)
July 19-21: Junior Championship (Beaver Meadow)
July 19: Senior Legend Classic (Lochmere)
July 21: Women’s Weekly Combined (Newport)
July 23-24: Senior Team (Mount Washington)
July 30: Live Free Golf Event (Nippo Lake)
July 31-Aug. 2: Women’s Amateur Championship (Montcalm)
Aug. 7-9: NEGA Junior Amateur (Mt. Washington Resort)
Aug. 8: Women’s Weekly Combined (Pease)
Aug. 8-10: Stroke Play Championship (Ridgewood/Atkinson Resort)
Aug. 12: Live Free Golf Event (Souhegan Woods)
Aug. 15-16: Women’s Mid-Amateur (Ridgewood)
Aug. 20-21: Mid-Amateur Team (Mount Washington)
Aug. 20: Mixed (Mount Washington)
Aug. 22: Women’s Weekly “B’ (Bretwood)
Aug. 24: Stoke Play Series (Hoodkroft)
Aug. 27: Live Free Golf Event (CC of NH)
Aug. 29: Women’s Weekly “A” (Derryfield)
Sept. 5: Women’s Weekly Combined (Den Brae)
Sept. 6-7: Senior Championship (Canterbury Woods)
Sept. 11-12: NEGA Senior Amateur (Fox Hopyard/East Haddam, Conn.)
Sept. 21: Stoke Play Series (Kingswood Gold)
Sept. 26: Fall Classic (Keene)
Oct. 2-4: Mid-Amateur Championship (Rochester)
Oct. 8: Mixed (Kingswood Golf)
Oct. 16: Tournament Series (Cochecho)
Oct. 18: Stroke Play Series (Newport)
Oct. 23: Corporate Challenge (Concord)
Oct. 30: Tournament Series (Laconia)