State Am Golf 2022
Nashua’s Brandon Gillis will be searching for a second straight NHGA Amateur Championship when the field tees off July 10 at Manchester Country Club.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

NASHUA’S Brandon Gillis finds himself in an uncommon position entering this year’s New Hampshire Golf Association Amateur Championship: He’s in position to win the tournament in back-to-back years.

Repeat champions weren’t that unusual in the State Am’s early years, when the field was smaller than it is now (156 golfers), but since Dick Dion prevailed at Derryfield Country Club in 1959 and Hanover in 1960, winning the State Am in consecutive years has been almost as rare as a pleasant trip to the dentist.