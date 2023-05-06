Cilley

Jim Cilley, shown in 2017, could become the NHGA’s first golfer to win player of the year award in three straight years.

 UNION LEADER FILE

No golfer has won the New Hampshire Golf Association’s Thomas J. Leonard Jr. Player of the Year award in three consecutive seasons, but Laconia Country Club’s Jim Cilley can become the first to do it this year.

Seven golfers have been in position to win the NHGA Player-of-the-Year award in three straight years since it was first presented in 1993 (Bob Mielcarz), and all seven came up short in Year No. 3.