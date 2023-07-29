The Leaders: Julianna Megan
Golfer Julianna Megan from Hooksett received the August 2022 Athlete of the Month award.

 Brittany Grimes/Union Leader

MOST New Hampshire golfers will never have the opportunity to play at Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters. In some ways, playing the course at Montcalm Golf Club might be as close as they’ll get.

The late Andy Sigler, Montcalm’s original owner, made sure the Montcalm course had some Augusta National flavor.