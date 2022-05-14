A YEAR AGO, you would have had a hard time finding a major golf publication or golf website that hadn’t written a story about the uptick in nine-hole rounds of golf.
“Nine is the new 18” is a headline that appeared on PGA.com last April and accompanied a story about thriving nine-hole golf courses.
After a lengthy stretch that saw the total number of rounds played each year decrease, golf made a big comeback in the last two years. Data tells us that nine-hole rounds were a big part of that resurgence. According to the National Golf Foundation (NGF), nine-hole rounds in 2020 were up 15% from the previous year. The reason?
Certainly playing nine is less expensive than playing 18, but many have suggested that time is the biggest factor in the rise of nine-hole golf. Not everyone can commit to playing 18 holes, but are able to sneak in nine holes before or after work.
“During the downturn in golf, from the early 2000s to 2018, the USGA — and others, not only them — felt the biggest detriment was the time it took to play, and they could well be right,” said Peter Harrity, who owns Candia Woods Golf Links and The Oaks Golf Links in Somersworth.
“I think there are other factors, but the USGA started to promote nine-hole rounds and there was a lot of talk about turning courses or building new courses from nine to six (holes) or from 18 to 12.
“It all comes from time constraints, and golf is somewhat time-consuming.”
Harrity will tell you that although nine-hole rounds may be growing in popularity, the number of people playing 18 hasn’t dipped — at least not at his courses. At Candia Woods and The Oaks, nine-hole rounds are complementing the 18-hole variety, not replacing them.
“In 2020 and 2021, if every course wasn’t packed, they probably should get out of the business,” Harrity said. “The demand has never been like this in our history.
“I’m not disagreeing. I think there is probably increased demand for nine holes, but I think that’s got crowded out in the last two years. A lot of it probably happened when people were working from home (during the pandemic) and sneaking out to play golf. We’ve been kind of turning them (nine-hole rounds) away because we can sell 18s.
“What we’ve seen is a lot more golf being played since COVID and our 18-hole rounds are still very strong. We do get requests for nine holes, but where I might see some of that with our facilities is our golf leagues. They’re more populated than they’ve ever been, which are nine-hole evening leagues.”
According to the NGF, until 1974 there were more nine-hole courses in the United States than courses that offered at least 18 holes. As of late 2020, seven states still had more nine-hole courses than those of the 18-and-up variety: North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Alaska and Maine.
Matt Schmidt, the executive director of the New Hampshire Golf Association, said that other than some junior events, the NHGA currently doesn’t offer nine-hole events on its tournament schedule.
“If there’s a market, we’ll think about it,” Schmidt said via email. “In the future I think we’ll be looking at more events geared toward first-time golfers.”
Nine-hole rounds are popular for reasons other than the time it takes to play 18, as well.
“I like to play, but I’m a weekend golfer and I don’t play much until the summer when it’s hot,” Portsmouth’s Chris Griffith said. “Nine holes is enough for me.”
The 18-hole stroke play qualifying round for the New Hampshire Golf Association’s Match Play Championships was held at Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown on Tuesday.
• Portsmouth Country Club’s Deb Clauson shot an 87 to earn the top seed for the Championship Flight of the Women’s Division. She edged Nashua Country Club’s Margaret Brenner by one stroke.
• Pease Golf Course’s Keith Stone secured the No. 1 seed for the Mid-Amateur Division by shooting a 5-over-par 77. That was one shot better than the score turned in by Lake Sunapee Country Club’s Ryan Blossom. Mid-Amateur golfers who shot 86 or better earned a spot in that division’s Championship Flight.
• Nashua Country Club’s Phil Pleat fired a 2-under-par 70 — the only under-par round of the day — and will be the No. 1 seed in the Senior Division. Portsmouth Country Club’s Craig Steckowych and Concord Country Club’s Bob Mielcarz were among those who also competed in the Senior Division.
The Match Play brackets for each division can be found on the NHGA website. The first round of matches will be on June 17 at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord.
Keene State College will offer men’s and women’s golf as a varsity sport beginning this fall. Jeff Timmer, a member of the Keene State Department of Human Performance and Movement Science, will coach both teams.
Timmer was a four-year golfer at Calvin College (Grand Rapids, Mich.), where he was an All-Conference honoree his final three seasons. He has served as Keene State’s faculty athletic representative since 2012.
The men’s golf team will be part of the Little East Conference as a championship sport. The LEC does not sponsor women’s golf as a championship sport.
This year’s NHGA State Amateur will be contested July 11-16 at Abenaqui Country Club in Rye. The last time the State Am was held at Abenaqui, Mielcarz won the seventh of his record nine State Am championships.
NH Golf Calendar
May 19: Four-Ball Championship (Owl’s Nest)
May 22: Spring Four-Ball (Keene CC)
May 28: Club/Mixed Club Team (Derryfield CC)
June 2: President’s Cup (Beaver Meadow GC)
June 4-5: Players Invitational (Baker Hill Golf Club)
June 6: Stroke Play Series (Rochester CC)
June 7: Spring Fling (Portsmouth CC)
June 9: Tournament Series (Lake Sunapee)
June 12: Mixed Event (Lochmere Golf and CC)
June 13-15: Women’s Tri-States (Campbell Scottish Highlands)
June 16: Junior Tour (Owl’s Nest)
June 17: Mini Series (Intervale)
June 20-22: New England Women’s Am (CC of Vermont)
June 23-25: NH Open Championship (Breakfast Hill)
June 27: Hoodkroft Junior Open (Hoodkroft)
June 30-July 1: Women’s Team Championship (Loudon CC)
July 5: Pick Your Partner (The Oaks Golf Links)
July 7: Junior Tour (Nippo Lake)
July 11-16: NH Amateur Championship (Abenaqui CC).
July 18-20: New England Amateur (Alpine CC)