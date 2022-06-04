MANY golfers have a preference when it comes to either walking the course or riding in a cart during a casual round.
The reasons golfers prefer one over the other are many. Some like to walk for health reasons, others ride for the convenience a cart provides.
But what about when the competition becomes serious? Does walking or riding help lower a golfer’s score?
Most professional events require golfers to walk, but many local amateur tournaments — like the ones sponsored by the New Hampshire Golf Association — allow riding carts. Arguments can be made for both options.
“I think the big difference between carts and guys who are walking is that the guys who play on (the PGA Tour) or play professionally … that’s their job, so walking becomes an integral part of the competition because they’re paid to make sure they’re in good enough physical shape,” said Belmont resident Jim Cilley, who won the New Hampshire Golf Association’s amateur championship in 2011. “For those of us who play amateur golf … it’s still a leisure sport and our hobby. It’s a big part of our lives, but with kids, wives or girlfriends, work and other responsibilities, getting to the golf course may not be as easy as we all would like it to be.
“Walking the golf course in tournament play when you’re taking a cart all the time and trying to zip around in two-and-a-half hours during your practice rounds may put you at a detriment physically. Tournaments are so wearing on your mind that being physically fatigued as well can really cost you a stroke or two, which could be the difference.”
A study by the Center for Health and Sport Science at the Rose Medical Center in Denver found that golfers scored lower when they walked with a caddie or with their clubs on a push cart than they did when they rode in a cart. The highest scores came from those who carried their own bag, which is a rare sight during tournament play.
Some golfers prefer to walk unless the conditions are unfavorable (extreme heat, wet weather, etc.). Derryfield Country Club’s Danny Arvanitis is a member of this group. Arvanitis typically walks with a battery-operated cart.
“Score-wise, sometimes I play better when I’m walking,” Arvanitis said. “For the most part I’d rather walk. Keeps me more in-tune. You can concentrate more.
“There are a lot of guys who just ride, but if you’re a Brett Wilson (Golf Club of New England member) or a Craig Steckowych (Portsmouth Country Club), they’re gonna walk no matter if they give you carts. I think they feel that it keeps them in their routine. They’re used to walking.
“Walking keeps me more in the game. I don’t go too fast. In a cart, you can go a little quick, sometimes.”
The State Amateur, a six-day event if you reach the final match, is a tournament where conserving energy by riding in a cart could help your score. Limiting the wear and tear on your body by riding can be a factor in lengthy events like the State Am.
The type of course might dictate whether you elect to walk or ride as well. Walking a course full of hills probably isn’t going to help you shave strokes, even if you’re playing it for only one day.
“I like to walk when it’s a course I feel I can walk, but I take a cart at the (State Am) because I’m intending to play all week and I’m going to be tired,” Cilley said. “You have July in the heat and a long week, and not only are you dealing with the physical fatigue, you’ll get some mental fatigue as well. I try to limit some of that. I try to take fatigue out of the equation. I may not contend if I walk.”
Roger Brown's New Hampshire Golf column appears weekly in the Sunday News.
