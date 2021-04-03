NASHUA’S Tommy Ethier is off to a strong start in his senior season with the Bentley University men’s golf team.
Ethier, a Bishop Guertin graduate, began the season as one of four Bentley golfers to shoot within four strokes of par in a loss to Southern New Hampshire University last month. He finished with a 3-over-par 74 at Hudson’s Green Meadow Country Club.
He followed that performance by sharing medalist honors to lead Bentley past Northeast-10 foes Le Moyne and Assumption on March 26 at New England Country Club in Bellingham, Mass. Ethier, Bentley’s captain, was one of four players to finish with a 1-over-par 72.
Ethier was selected as the Northeast-10 Player of the Year after he posted a 73.0 scoring average during five tournaments in a COVID-shortened 2020 season. He owns two of the three best single-season scoring averages in program history (74.12 in 2017-18, 75.23 in 2018-19) and entered this season with the best career scoring average in Bentley history (74.45).
Ethier won the NHIAA Division I championship at Hanover Country Club during his junior year at Bishop Guertin, and prevailed at the New Hampshire Golf Association’s junior championship in 2017. He also helped BG win the NHIAA Division I team championship at Canterbury Woods Country Club in 2013.
A member at Nashua Country Club, Ethier capped last summer by beating defending champion Jack Brown in a six-hole playoff to claim the Nashua City Championship.
Brown, a Hudson resident, led Siena College with an even-par 70 at the Hartford/Wintonbury Hills Invitational at Wintonbury Hills Golf Course in Bloomfield, Conn., last weekend. Siena placed third in the seven-team event.
It was the eighth time in his college career that Brown has posted a score of par or better, which ties him for sixth place in the program’s history for that category.
Brown, a senior, was a three-year captain when he played at Alvirne High School.
The Our Lady of the Fairways Shrine in Bethlehem, which commemorates generations of caddies who attended camps in New England, is now recognized by The New Hampshire State Registry of Historic Places as an official historical site in the state.
Built in 1958, the site is located on Route 302 in Bethlehem, near Maplewood Golf Club.
“This is a truly unique piece of golf history and represents the countless contributions that caddies have had on the game both in New Hampshire and around the globe,” NHGA Executive Director Matt Schmidt said. “The shrine adds to the already rich golf history in the Granite State.”
The 118th NHGA Amateur Championship will be played July 12-17 at North Conway Country Club. Qualifiers for the event will be held a Breakfast Hill Golf Club (June 23), Bretwood Golf Course/South (June 25), Beaver Meadow Golf Course (June 27), Abenaqui Country Club (June 28), Maplewood Golf Course (June 28) and Loudon Country Club (June 29).
Future State Am sites: 2022 (Abenaqui CC), 2023 (Manchester CC), 2024 (Concord CC), 2025 (Rochester CC), 2026 (Cochecho CC) and 2027 (Mount Washington Resort GC).
The New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championship, a 54-hole stroke-play event, will take place Aug. 2-3 at Laconia Country Club. The field for this tournament will be divided into two flights.
Registration for the NHWGA State Am opens May 2 and will close July 17.
NEW HAMPSHIRE GOLF CALENDAR
April 22: NHWGA spring meeting (virtual)
April 29: NHGA Stroke Play Series (Campbell’s Scottish Highlands)
May 1: NHGA Tournament Series (Wentworth by the Sea CC)
May 8: NHGA Mixed Club Team Championship (Derryfield CC)
May 16: NHGA Spring Four Ball
May 17-19: NHGA Match Play (Cochecho CC)
May 18: NHGA Stroke Play Series (Candia Woods GL)
June 1: NHWGA Spring Fling (Owl’s Nest)
June 3: NHGA Tournament Series (Lake Sunapee CC)
June 5-6: NHGA Players Invitational (Baker Hill GC)
June 9-10: NHWGA Women’s Team Championship (Beaver Meadow GC)
June 10: NHGA Four Ball Championship (Owl’s Nest)
June 15: NHGA Stroke Play Series (Pembroke Pines CC)
June 21: Junior Team Championship (TBA)
June 22: NHWGA President’s Cup (Pease GC)
June 23: NHGA State Am qualifier (Breakfast Hill GC)
June 25: Mini Series (Intervale CC)
June 25: NHGA State Am qualifier (Bretwood GC/South)
June 27: NHGA State Am qualifier (Beaver Meadow GC)
June 28: Hoodkroft Junior Open
June 28: NHGA State Am qualifier (Abenaqui CC)
June 28: NHGA State Am qualifier (Maplewood GC)
June 28-30: New England Women’s Amateur (Agawam Hunt/East Providence, R.I.)
June 29: NHGA State Am qualifier (Loudon CC)
June 30: Junior Tour (Owl’s Nest)
July 20-22: New England Amateur (Great River Golf Club/Milford, Conn.)
Aug 15-17: New England Junior Amateur (Val Halla Golf Course/Cumberland, Maine)
Sept. 14-15: New England Senior Amateur (Manchester Country Club/Manchester, Vt.)