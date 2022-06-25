TINA TOMBS AND JIM SHEERIN will be inducted into the New Hampshire Golf Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Manchester Country Club on Sunday. The event begins with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m.
Tombs, who was raised in New Hampshire, won the New Hampshire Girls Junior Championship, the NHWGA Championship and the New England Women’s Golf Association Championship. She played on the boys golf team at Manchester West and then went on to play at Arizona State. After turning professional, she won the 1990 LPGA Jamie Farr Toledo Classic, and now operates Tina Tombs Golf in Arizona, where she instructs players of all ability levels.
“I am honored to be inducted into the New Hampshire Golf Hall of Fame,” Tombs said in a news release. “I started golfing in 1976 at Manchester Country Club at the age of 14. When I made the decision to play golf, I had a broken collarbone and was caddying for my mom in the New England Amateur. At that time, I fell in love with the game and I knew I wanted to pursue a career in golf.”
Sheerin spent 40 years as the head golf professional at Abenaqui Country Club in Rye, where he started a caddie program that still exists today. He earned the status of PGA Master Professional in 1995. Sheerin won eight New Hampshire PGA Stroke Play Championships, 15 New Hampshire Senior Stroke Play Championships and three New England PGA Senior Championships.
He competed in three U.S. Senior Open Championships, three Champions Tour events and one Senior PGA Championship. Sheerin was named the New England PGA Professional of the Year in 1998, and in 2015 was inducted into the New England PGA Hall of Fame.
“Being inducted into the New Hampshire Golf Hall of Fame is a distinct honor,” Sheerin said in the release. “While serving on committees in New Hampshire over the years, I have met dynamic and dedicated golfers. This has inspired me to always give 100 percent of my knowledge and love to the New Hampshire golf community.”
The New Hampshire Golf Hall of Fame was established in 2018 to recognize individuals for their contributions to the game of golf in the Granite State.
Pinkerton’s Megan to play in national invitational
Pinkerton Academy’s Julianna Megan will compete in the fourth annual NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst (N.C.) Resort on Monday through Wednesday. The event serves as the national championship for high school golf.
The event is an invitation-only tournament with a field that features high school golfers from across the country who won a team or individual state championship. More than 220 female golfers will be competing. Individual and team champions will be determined during the 54-hole, stroke play event.
Nadeau makes the cut
Cochecho Country Club’s Delaney Nadeau was the only New Hampshire golfer to make the cut at this year’s New England Women’s Amateur, which concluded Wednesday at the Country Club of Vermont in Waterbury, Vt. Smith shot 85-83-86-254 to finish 18th.
Morgan Smith of Vesper Country Club in Tyngsborough, Mass., won the tournament with a 7-under-par 209. Smith posted the best 54-hole score in the tournament since 2006, when Rhode Island’s Anna Grzebian shot a 206 at Sunday River Golf Club in Newry, Maine. Prior to Smith, the competitor closest to breaking 210 was New Hampshire’s Dree Fausnaugh (Pease Golf Course). Fausnaugh won the 2021 New England Women’s Am by shooting a 210 at Agawam Hunt in Rumford, R.I.
Match Play results
Results from the first round of the NHGA Match Play Championships held at Beaver Meadow Golf Course:
Mid-Amateur Flight: Keith Stone (Pease GC) def. Dann Gardner (Sky Meadow CC), 1 up; Jalen Rines (The Shattuck) def. Rob Zimmerman (Nashua CC), match conceded; James Kinnunen (The Shattuck) def. Reno Fuller (Abenaqui CC), 21 holes; Sean Gildea (Sky Meadow CC) def. Brooks Payette (Rochester CC), 3 and 2; Ryan Blossom (Lake Sunapee) def. Derek LeClair (Nashua CC), 20 holes; Mark Stevens (Laconia CC) def. Ben Lindren (Pembroke Pines CC), 3 and 2; Jim Cilley (Laconia CC) def. Jack Kelley (Sky Meadow CC); Derek Dinwoodie (Farmington CC) def. Adam Walton (Crotched Mountain), 3 and 2.
Senior Flight: Phil Pleat (Nashua CC) def. Kevin Doherty (Stonebridge CC), match conceded; Tony Fournier (Portsmouth CC) def. Dave Kane (Derryfield CC), 5 and 4; Bob Mielcarz (Concord CC) def. John Mumford (Golf Club of NE), 3 and 2; Dan Arvanitis (Derryfield CC) def. Steve Thompson (Pease GC), 2 and 1; Craig Steckowych (Portsmouth CC) def. Thomas Leonard (Hanover CC), 4 and 3; Doug Decaprio (Wentworth by the Sea CC) def. Peter Beaulieu (Profile Senior GA), 3 and 2; Dave Larrivee (Manchester CC) def. Thomas Lloyd (Beaver Meadow GC), 3 and 2; Allen Pattee (Intervale) def. Mike Blair (Bretwood GC), 3 and 1.
The quarterfinal matches will be played July 6 at Keene Country Club.
State Am qualifying
Last Monday in qualifying, 31 golfers played their way into this year’s New Hampshire Amateur Championship. Qualifying events were held at Maplewood Golf Club and Canterbury Woods Country Club.
Maplewood member Spencer Stevens led the way on his home course by shooting a 3-over-par 75 to earn medalist honors among the 34 golfers vying for a spot in the State Am. Others who qualified at the Maplewood are Garrett Sturgis (Stonebridge CC), Ryan Cowette (Manchester CC), Scott George (The MPGL), Austin Cassidy (Maplewood), Bill Raney (Laconia CC), Shane St. Onge (Pembroke Pines), Stephen Miele (Laconia CC), Trevor Howard (Maplewood) and Grady Sturges (Beaver Meadow GC).
Patrick Hesseltine (Laconia CC), Matthew Moore (Canterbury Woods), Brendon Lafleur (Campbell’s Scottish Highlands) and Bobby Marulli (Ridgewood CC) each shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish in a tie at the top of the leaderboard at Canterbury Woods.
The other golfers who advanced from Canterbury Woods: Will McLaughlin (Concord CC), Kory Ferullo (Rochester CC), Ethan Emerson (Laconia CC), Cody Gauthier (Canterbury Woods CC), Joshua Pabst (Canterbury Woods CC), Jake Castricone (Canterbury Woods CC), Ryan Sylvester (Concord CC), James Whedon (Beaver Meadow), Derek LeClair (Nashua CC), Scott Killam (Stonebridge CC), Ryan Martel (Ridgewood CC), Andrew York (Manchester CC), Eric Young (Windham CC), Jack Pepin (Atkinson Resort & CC), Patrick McKenna (Windham CC), Brendan O’Sullivan (Derryfield CC) and Richard Peek (Exeter CC).
There will be four other qualifying events on Monday (Manchester CC), Tuesday (Pease GC) and Wednesday (Bretwood GC/South). This year’s State Am will be played July 11-16 at Abenaqui CC.
Seacoast Am ends today
The final round of the Seacoast Amateur Golf Championship will be played today at Wentworth by the Sea Country Club in Rye. The event is a 54-hole tournament. The first round was played Friday at the York (Maine) Golf and Tennis Country Club, and the second round was held Saturday at The Oaks Golf Club in Somersworth.
Rules quiz
Question: During stroke play, a player is in the process of marking his or her ball on the putting green. As the player reaches into his or her pocket for a coin to mark the ball, the coin accidentally falls on the ball and causes it to move. What is the correct ruling?
Answer: There is no penalty.
Source: USGA Rule 9.4
New Hampshire Golf Calendar
June 27: Hoodkroft Junior Open (Hoodkroft)
June 30-July 1: Women’s Team Championship (Loudon CC)
July 5: Pick Your Partner (The Oaks Golf Links)
July 7: Junior Tour (Nippo Lake)
July 11-16: NH Amateur Championship (Abenaqui CC).
July 18-20: New England Amateur (Alpine CC)
July 26-28: Junior Championship (Country Club of NH)
Aug. 1-3: Women’s State Amateur (Concord CC)
Aug. 17-18: Women’s Mid-Amateur (Derryfield CC)