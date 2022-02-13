The new owners of a Hillsborough golf club have plans to remodel and expand the property.
The Angus Lea Golf Course, a fixture along the North Branch of the Contoocook River for more than half a century, has been purchased by a group of investors with ambitious plans for the cherished local landmark. The nine-hole course has been owned by the Niven family since it opened in 1965.
Curt and Linda Niven, who have run the business for the past 28 years, announced their retirement in August. They closed with the new owners on Dec. 1. Curt Niven has agreed to stay on for two years as golf pro offering lessons.
The new ownership group consists of Mike Kirouac, Danny Kirouac, Kyle Tyrrell and Dave LeClair, who own and operate the XO Bistro in Manchester and the Main Street Grill and Bar in Pittsfield.
They plan a full remodel on the clubhouse to accommodate a full-service restaurant and a wraparound deck. Other planned enhancements include the addition of indoor golf simulators and facilities for night golf. The remodeling is expected to take at least six months and will be well underway when the course reopens in the spring.
The new owners hope to provide more opportunities for golfers at all skill levels and to create an “unapologetically fun” atmosphere for a sport that sometimes takes itself too seriously.
“Our laid back and fun atmosphere is going to attract new people to the sport while improving the quality of enjoyment for regular golfers,” Mike Kirouac said in an interview. “Adding night golf using glow balls and LED lights is going to be an exciting and challenging change to golf that we normally don’t see in New Hampshire.”
All four new owners are local and are aware of the role Angus Lea has played in the community over the years. The Niven family has supported local schools through fundraising efforts such as charitable golf tournaments and providing seasonal jobs to local kids. The incoming group plans to follow in that tradition
“It feels great to have the incredible opportunity of reinvigorating this Hillsboro landmark,” Kirouac said. “Angus Lea has been around for half a century and has an incredible local following. We can only hope to improve on the legacy and bring an exciting entertainment opportunity for the area.”
One new member of the club was specifically drawn by the new owners’ success as restauranteurs.
“I am a new member at Angus this year but very much looking forward to the changes ahead,” says Tim Brunt, the first year member from Hillsborough. “The Main Street Grill is also a very welcome addition to the town.”
The new restaurant will be the second location of the Main Street Grill and Bar in addition to the eatery location in Pittsfield.
Golf will open as scheduled depending on the weather in April or May. The goal is to have the restaurant and indoor simulators completed by June with a grand opening to include live music and food. The makeover will also involve a branding and marketing campaign, with a new logo, website and promotions for indoor golf, nighttime golf, live music and events.
“We hope to be a productive and useful business for the community and are excited at the chance to get in on some Hillsborough 250th birthday celebrations this year,” Kirouac said.
Most of all, the incoming ownership wants to make the club a comfortable place for all level of golfer and all types of people. It won’t be all the stuffiness and fancy clubhouse often associated with golf.
“For the weekend golfers and anyone who’s not that good at golf — which is all of us — this is an opportunity to make golf what it should be.” Kirouac said.
Rules, dress codes and uptight etiquettes? Never mind all that.
“Golf is about hanging out with your buddies, drinking a few beers and having a great time laughing at each other, “Kirouac said. “We’ll be having some unreasonably fun golf tournaments and we hope everyone appreciates the humor we plan on bringing.”