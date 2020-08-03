Atkinson Resort and Country Club member Evan Desjardins’ back-nine performance in the opening round of the New Hampshire Golf Association Junior Championship Monday took him to the top of the leaderboard.
Desjardins eagled the 16th hole, birdied the 12th and made bogey only once on the back nine to finish the round with a 1-under 70 score at Eastman Golf Links in Grantham. The 16-year-old Salem resident had one birdie on the front nine, on the ninth hole.
Due to incoming bad weather, the field for the three-day, 54-hole individual stroke play tournament is being flighted based on players’ first-round score. The top 16 golfers will go into the championship flight.
“I kind of started off mediocre at best,” Desjardins told the NHGA after his round. “I made a couple bogeys on the fifth and the sixth (holes) so I was two over. I couldn’t really get a putt to fall and that continued throughout the day. But then I got to the ninth (hole) and hit one to about 4-5 feet so I made birdie there and that kind of gave me a little bit of confidence going into the back.”
Desjardins said the most challenging parts of the round for him were getting used to the greens and the wind throughout the day.
“Hopefully I get used to the greens going into (Tuesday),” Desjardins said.
Desjardins has a 4-stroke lead over three players: fellow Atkinson Resort and CC member Mat Gover, Laconia CC member Evan Rollins and Manchester CC member Elliot Wallace, all of whom are tied for second after 74s.
Gover, a 17-year-old Atkinson resident, notched birdies on Nos. 12 and 18.
Rollins was steady, parring 15 of 18 holes. Wallace eagled No. 8 and birdied Nos. 1 and 15.
Defending champion and Atkinson Resort and CC member Jack Pepin, North Conway CC member Benjamin Dougherty and Portsmouth CC member Myles O’Quinn are tied for 11th with 7-over 78s.
Lorry takes first-round lead at NHWGA Amateur
After recording four birdies, including three on the back nine, Intervale CC of Manchester member Johnna Lorry led the championship flight field after the first day of the New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championship Monday at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene.
Lorry birdied Nos. 5, 11, 13 and 14 and parred on all but three of the remaining holes to take a 1-under 71 into the second round of the three-day tournament.
Abenaqui CC of Rye member Dana Harrity and Rochester CC member June Ferland rounded out the championship flight’s top three. Harrity carded a 72 and Ferland shot a 1-over 73.
Harrity birdied two and bogeyed three of the front-nine holes. On the back nine, the 16-time NHWGA Amateur champion birdied No. 13 and parred the rest.
Derryfield CC’s Tara Watt, who won the tournament in 2011, Intervale CC’s Eva Gonzales, Lochmere Golf and Country Club of Tilton’s Dale Nims and Atkinson Resort and CC’s Barb Hecimovich are tied for fourth place after each shot a 4-over 76.