Craig Cyr had never set foot on the Manchester Country Club course before winning the State Am there in 2005.

WHEN IT COMES to the New Hampshire Amateur Golf Championship, course knowledge can be a valuable thing. Or it can be overrated.

Take the 2005 State Am, for example. Pembroke resident Craig Cyr prevailed at Manchester Country Club that year even though he had never stepped on the course until the tournament’s first day. He hit 17 greens in regulation en route to a 5-under-par 66 during the tournament’s second and final day of stroke play to earn medalist honors.