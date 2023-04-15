WHEN IT COMES to the New Hampshire Amateur Golf Championship, course knowledge can be a valuable thing. Or it can be overrated.
Take the 2005 State Am, for example. Pembroke resident Craig Cyr prevailed at Manchester Country Club that year even though he had never stepped on the course until the tournament’s first day. He hit 17 greens in regulation en route to a 5-under-par 66 during the tournament’s second and final day of stroke play to earn medalist honors.
He punctuated the tournament with a 4-and-3 victory over Stratham’s Mike Peters in the final match. Peters was a member at Portsmouth CC.
Cyr, 39, attended Pembroke Academy and then played golf at Quinnipiac. He was selected as the 2005 Northeast Conference Men’s Golfer of the Year following his junior season. He moved to Texas in 2008 to pursue a golf career, and now works in the poker industry.
With the State Am returning to Manchester CC this summer, the Union Leader reached out to Cyr to see what stood out during his path to victory on that course in 2005.
“I didn’t play any practice round, which is weird for me because I highlighted that event every year,” Cyr recalled. “That was my major when I lived there. My club championship at Canterbury Woods was the weekend right before and because of that, I never got to Manchester — I had never seen it. I played it sight-unseen Round 1. Played pretty well (72), but made some little mistakes because I hadn’t seen the golf course before.
“Some of the memories are so, so, so vivid,” Cyr continued. “My game plan the whole week was basically just get the ball on those greens. I’ve always been a really, really good putter, both lag and short, so I didn’t really care if I had a 30-footer for birdie, whereas I think a lot of guys were trying to attack flag sticks and missing short side and making a lot of bogeys because it’s a pretty classic Donald Ross golf course.”
Before facing Peters in the 36-hole final, Cyr eliminated Ed Natti (Profile), David Larrivee (Manchester), Ryerson Stinson (Hanover), Derek Dinwoodie (Farmington) and Bob Mielcarz (Concord) during match play.
“The third round was my closest match,” Cyr recalled. “That was Ryerson Stinson. I was 2-down through 14 and I won 15, 16 and 18 to win.
“I don’t play a ton of golf anymore, but I did turn pro and tried that for a little while. Got my amateur status back. I won some stuff when I first moved here (Austin area), which was interesting because anytime I did media interviews the first question was always, ‘Who are you? No one knows who you are.’”
This year’s State Am will be held July 10-15. Most of the qualifying tournaments are full, but the New Hampshire Golf Association added a qualifier at Canterbury Woods on June 19.
Cyr’s State Am victory came in his sixth attempt. He was 21 at the time.
“It seemed like I won a lot of holes making pars on the hard holes (in the final match), where Mike had five- and six-footers and his putter just betrayed him a little bit,” Cyr said. “When I face a challenge now, I think about stuff like that from time to time. I loved that tournament so much and I remember thinking in the beginning of the week, “There’s so many good players here. How does any one guy get through the whole thing?
“At the time I thought it was life-changing. It was the happiest moment of my life at that point.”
Rules question
Question: In stroke play, Player A concedes a short putt to Player B on the 7th hole. Player B picks up their ball and tees off on the 8th hole before holing out on No. 7. What is the correct ruling?
Answer: Player A receives no penalty. Player B is disqualified.
Source: USGA Rule 3.3c
New Hampshire golf calendar
April 27: Stroke Play Series (Scottish Highlands)
April 29: Tournament Series (Wentworth by the Sea)
May 9-Sept. 9: Match Play Championships (Pease, Beaver Meadow, Sky Meadow, Montcalm, GC of New England)
May 16: Stroke Play Series (Candia Woods)
May 17: Women’s Weekly “B” (Exeter)
May 18: Women’s Weekly “A” (Hoodkroft)
May 21: Spring Four Ball (Keene)
May 23: Women’s Weekly Combined (Rochester)
May 25: President’s Cup (Maplewood)
May 27: Club/Mixed Club Team (Derryfield)
May 28: Mixed (TBD)
May 31: Women’s Weekly Combined (Indian Mound)
June 3-4: Players Invitational (Baker Hill)
June 5: Stroke Play Series (The Oaks)
June 6: Spring Fling (Windham)
June 8: Tournament Series (Lake Sunapee)
June 12-14: NEGA Women’s Amateur (Manchester, Conn.)
June 12: Four Ball Championship (Owl’s Nest)
June 12-14: Women’s Tri-States (Martindale CC/Auburn, Maine)
June 13: Women’s Weekly Combined (Hooper)
June 22-24: New Hampshire Open (Bretwood)
June 27: Women’s Weekly Combined (Breakfast Hill)
June 28: Women’s Weekly Combined (Blackmount/Haverhill, Mass.)
July 6-7: Women’s Team Championship (Canterbury Woods)
July 10-15: 120th NH Amateur Championship (Manchester)
July 18-20: NEGA Amateur (The Woodlands, Falmouth, Maine)
June 20: State Am Qualifier (Passaconaway)
June 24: State Am Qualifier (Bretwood South)
June 25: State Am Qualifier (Beaver Meadow)
June 26: State Am Qualifier (Maplewood)
June 28: State Am Qualifier (Breakfast Hill)
June 30: State Am Qualifier (Concord)
July 16: Mixed (Loudon)
July 17: Parent-Child Championship (Stonebridge)
July 19-21: Junior Championship (Beaver Meadow)
July 19: Senior Legend Classic (Lochmere)
July 21: Women’s Weekly Combined (Newport)
July 23-24: Senior Team (Mount Washington)
July 31-Aug. 2: Women’s Amateur Championship (Montcalm)
Aug. 7-9: NEGA Junior Amateur (Mt. Washington Resort)
Aug. 8-10: Stroke Play Championship (Ridgewood/Atkinson Resort)
Aug. 8: Women’s Weekly Combined (Pease)
Aug. 15-16: Women’s Mid-Amateur (Ridgewood)
Aug. 20-21: Mid-Amateur Team (Mount Washington)
Aug. 20: Mixed (Mount Washington)
Aug. 22: Women’s Weekly “B’ (Bretwood)
Aug. 24: Stoke Play Series (Hoodkroft)
Aug. 29: Women’s Weekly “A” (Derryfield)
Sept. 5: Women’s Weekly Combined (Den Brae)
Sept. 6-7: Senior Championship (Canterbury Woods)
Sept. 11-12: NEGA Senior Amateur (Fox Hopyard/East Haddam, Conn.)
Sept. 21: Stoke Play Series (Kingswood Gold)
Sept. 26: Fall Classic (Keene)
Oct. 2-4: Mid-Amateur Championship (Rochester)
Oct. 8: Mixed (Kingswood Golf)
Oct. 16: Tournament Series (Cochecho)
Oct. 18: Stroke Play Series (Newport)
Oct. 23: Corporate Challenge (Concord)
Oct. 30: Tournament Series (Laconia)