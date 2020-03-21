Here’s some welcome news for New Hampshire sports fans: Although COVID-19 brought an early end to the high school sports winter season and the college sports spring season, it hasn’t shut down every sport in the state.
Many New Hampshire golf courses were open for business last week. Among them, Candia Woods Golf Links, the Oaks Golf Links in Somersworth and Amherst Country Club.
“Yes, we have all 18 holes open at Amherst Country Club with carts,” said Chad Zingales, director of golf operations at Amherst CC. “We also have our lighted driving range and nine-hole executive golf course at Ponemah Green open with carts.
“We are taking this situation very seriously, but we also believe outside activities, if done in a safe and healthy way, can offer a great outlet for people.”
Peter Harrity, who is part of the ownership group at both Candia Woods and the The Oaks, said although the number of golfers has not been limited on either course, both facilities have taken measures to protect the safety and health of those who choose to play.
The following bullet points are listed on each club’s website:
• We have made available (and recommend) riding golfers do not pair up in the cart. A single-rider cart is available at no additional fee. To assure that we have a sufficient quantity of carts, we are bringing in a fleet of additional riding carts at both Candia Woods and The Oaks, arriving early next week.
Before every use all golf carts are being disinfected (steering wheels/drink holders/compartments/dashboards/shifter levers/bag holders) and wiped down.
Patrons using the E-CAST function our our APP will be able to complete payment transactions (golf fees/cart fees) on their smart phone without entering the building.
For golfers not using our E-CASH function, credit card transactions can now be made without employees touching a golfer’s credit card. No signing required.
Shared water coolers have been removed from the course. Water is available in the clubhouse for takeout.
Bunker rakes have been removed. Bunkers will be spun daily by our crew.
We are recommending that all of those playing with us utilize the newly adopted USGA rule and leave the flagstick in the cup while putting.
All inside and outside staff are wearing protective rubber gloves and sanitizing all surfaces frequently.
Range baskets are being sanitized after every use.
Grill rooms are open for takeout in accordance with the governor’s directive.
“I don’t see how it (COVID-19) cannot have an adverse (economic) impact on golf courses — public and private,” Harrity said.
The New Hampshire Golf Association has cancelled all seminars and training that were planned for March and April. The NHGA has also changed dates on its tournament schedule. Those changes can be viewed on the NHGA web site (nhgolfassociation.org).
In addition to Amherst CC, Candia Woods and The Oaks, the NHGA web site listed the following courses as being open: Canterbury Woods, Exeter Country Club, Green Meadow Golf Club (Hudson), Hoodkroft Country Club (Derry), Pembroke Pines Country Club and Windham Country Club.
“Once the weather warms, we believe people will be excited to be outside, enjoying fresh air, longer days, and being able to get some exercise,” Zingales said. “We will continue to be diligent in operating safe, clean, and stress-free golf facilities.”