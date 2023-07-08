nh golf amateur championship

Bob Mielcarz greets a friend from his golf cart before teeing off at the New Hampshire Amateur Championship at Nashua Country Club in July 2020. Mielcarz, a nine-time State Am champion, is entered in this year’s event, which starts Monday morning at Manchester Country Club.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

EVERYTHING you need to know about this week’s New Hampshire Golf Association Amateur Championship, which is scheduled to be played Monday through Saturday at Manchester Country Club:

The event: The State Am is the crown jewel of the NHGA calendar, and is open to male amateur players with a handicap index limit less than 12.0. This will be the 120th playing of the event.